SPRING GROVE - Mary Bernadette Cedzidlo, 63, passed away unexpectedly Feb.12, 2019 at home. She was born Jan. 26,1956 in Chicago to the late Albert and Anna Woods. She is survived by her loving husband, Joe, and many other family and friends. Funeral services will be Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at 10am with visitation from 10-11am at Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, 12 N. Pistakee Lake Road, Fox Lake. Burial will follow at Grant Cemetery in Ingleside. You may leave online condolences at HamsherLakeside.com; 847-587-2100.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 14, 2019