NAPERVILLE - Mary Bernice Murphy (nee McManus), age 94, a resident of Naperville, IL and a former longtime resident of Arlington Heights, IL, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2019 in her Naperville home. She was born November 6, 1924 in Orange, NJ. Mary is survived by her daughters Maureen (the late James Piszczor, the late Raymond Glorioso) Piszczor and Deborah (the late Robert) Schubert; grandchildren Rachel Piszczor, Robert (Emily) Piszczor, Molly (Aaron Sorge) Schubert, Michael Murphy, Kelly (Joshua) Gonzales, and Brian Murphy; great-grandmother to five; daughter-in-law Suzanne Murphy; brother Thomas (Mary) McManus; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Murphy; parents Anna and Thomas McManus; son Thomas Murphy; brother Charles (the late Agnes) McManus. Mary was an active member of Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church during her years living in Arlington Heights. She will be remembered for enjoying both bowling and golfing, but mostly for loving her family dearly. She will be deeply missed. Family and friends to gather Saturday, April 27 for 10:00 AM Memorial Visitation until time of Memorial Service 12:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St. Naperville, IL 60540. A private inurnment will take place at a future date. For those wishing to leave a lasting tribute to Mary's memory, donations to at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter at 420 Industrial Dr., Naperville, IL 60563 would be appreciated. For more information, please call 630-355-0213. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary