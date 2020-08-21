Mary and Dick were wonderful friends, who we met at fishing pier at Pink Shell in Fort Myers. They had a zest for life that was endearing, so many interesting things to share. Both were extremely talented and loved sharing with others. She was quite a writer, sending her ‘gang’ of friends of all ages a letter every month. She also kept her hands moving with crafts, always on the look out for someone to share them with. Most times, a surprise gift! There are treasures she has shared, in many states! We were blessed to count them as special friends and send our condolences to her family whom we feel we know thru the precious stories she shared with us. The shrimp, banana and rice recipe, weddings, Thanksgiving turkey legs, concrete equipment, knitted special story hats as examples. Lovingly, Kay and Gerald Cox

Kay Cox

Friend