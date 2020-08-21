GURNEE - Mary Bury, 90, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2020. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; parents, Lester and Ida Barker; and sisters, Yvonne Hopson and Alice Reiter. She is survived by her three children, Roger Bury, Jim (Carrie) Bury, and Deb (Tate) Kopp; and her four beloved granddaughters, Jacquelyn Kopp, Kirstin (Paul) Viland, Emily Bury, and Alexis (Peter) Beissinger. Mary was born and raised in Northbrook, IL. After she and Dick were married, they purchased a home near the high school in Gurnee where they raised their family and shared nearly 50 happy years together. In recent years, Mary enjoyed lunches and laughs with the staff at Culvers, as well as, weekly bingo and bunco at the Warren Township Senior Center. She kept in touch with many of her friends and classmates from Northbrook and loved creating crafts to share with her family, friends and neighbors. There will be a small family gathering in her honor. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary's name to Warren Township Senior Services, 17801 W Washington Street, Gurnee, IL 60031. A memorial webpage in celebration of Mary can be found at http://rememberingmarybury.com
