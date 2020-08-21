1/1
MARY BURY
GURNEE - Mary Bury, 90, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2020. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; parents, Lester and Ida Barker; and sisters, Yvonne Hopson and Alice Reiter. She is survived by her three children, Roger Bury, Jim (Carrie) Bury, and Deb (Tate) Kopp; and her four beloved granddaughters, Jacquelyn Kopp, Kirstin (Paul) Viland, Emily Bury, and Alexis (Peter) Beissinger. Mary was born and raised in Northbrook, IL. After she and Dick were married, they purchased a home near the high school in Gurnee where they raised their family and shared nearly 50 happy years together. In recent years, Mary enjoyed lunches and laughs with the staff at Culvers, as well as, weekly bingo and bunco at the Warren Township Senior Center. She kept in touch with many of her friends and classmates from Northbrook and loved creating crafts to share with her family, friends and neighbors. There will be a small family gathering in her honor. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary's name to Warren Township Senior Services, 17801 W Washington Street, Gurnee, IL 60031. A memorial webpage in celebration of Mary can be found at http://rememberingmarybury.com. Arrangements entrusted to Gurnee Salata Funeral Home.



Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gurnee Salata Funeral Home
4190 Old Grand Ave
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 244-1155
August 18, 2020
Ma Bury was a treasure! I have so many fond memories of her. She was a great friend to my mom. I'm sorry for your loss and know she is reunited with Pa Bury. Sending hugs and prayers of comfort your way. ❤
Kelli Machalinski
Friend
August 17, 2020
Mrs. Bury will always be in many happy memories I have from High School. Condolences to the Bury family.
Dawn Westbrook
August 17, 2020
Mary and Dick were wonderful friends, who we met at fishing pier at Pink Shell in Fort Myers. They had a zest for life that was endearing, so many interesting things to share. Both were extremely talented and loved sharing with others. She was quite a writer, sending her ‘gang’ of friends of all ages a letter every month. She also kept her hands moving with crafts, always on the look out for someone to share them with. Most times, a surprise gift! There are treasures she has shared, in many states! We were blessed to count them as special friends and send our condolences to her family whom we feel we know thru the precious stories she shared with us. The shrimp, banana and rice recipe, weddings, Thanksgiving turkey legs, concrete equipment, knitted special story hats as examples. Lovingly, Kay and Gerald Cox
Kay Cox
Friend
August 17, 2020
I would like to say Mrs Bury was an awesome lady. Always enjoyed visiting with her when Deb came in for visit she was so calming. My love to Deb and her brothers and grand kids etc. Rest in peace. Rhonda
Rhonda Roger
Friend
