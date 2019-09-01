|
Mary C. Cobb (nee Zerkel), 52, passed away Aug. 21, 2019 in the city of Sheboygan, WI. Born June 27, 1967 in Elgin, IL to Thomas and Gwendolyn (Ponder) Zerkel; survived by siblings Tom (Donna) Zerkel, Mark (Sue) Zerkel, Tim (Brenda) Zerkel, Michael (Kelly) Zerkel, Toni (Patrick) Hogan, and Terry Zerkel; children Joseph (Jennifer) Zerkel, Damon (Denise) Cobb Jr., and Michael Wleklinski; 5 grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, brother Marty Zerkel, sister-in law Sue Burgess-Zerkel, and niece Crystal Zerkel. Service info, 920-226-9605.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 1, 2019