MARY C. COBB


1967 - 2019
Mary C. Cobb (nee Zerkel), 52, passed away Aug. 21, 2019 in the city of Sheboygan, WI. Born June 27, 1967 in Elgin, IL to Thomas and Gwendolyn (Ponder) Zerkel; survived by siblings Tom (Donna) Zerkel, Mark (Sue) Zerkel, Tim (Brenda) Zerkel, Michael (Kelly) Zerkel, Toni (Patrick) Hogan, and Terry Zerkel; children Joseph (Jennifer) Zerkel, Damon (Denise) Cobb Jr., and Michael Wleklinski; 5 grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, brother Marty Zerkel, sister-in law Sue Burgess-Zerkel, and niece Crystal Zerkel. Service info, 920-226-9605.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 1, 2019
