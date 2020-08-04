1/
MARY C. FOREMAN
1926 - 2020
DES PLAINES - Mary C. Foreman, 94, was born on May 21, 1926 to the late James and late Margaret Hickey and passed away August 1, 2020. Mary was the beloved wife of the late Ray Foreman; loving mother of Dan Foreman and loving mother-in-law of Vicki Foreman; devoted grandmother of Sean, Kelly and Ryan Foreman; dear sister of the late John, and late Bill (Dorothy) Hickey; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, from 4-8pm at Oehler Funeral Home, 2099 Miner St., Des Plaines. Prayers will be said Friday at 10:30am at the funeral home and proceed to St. Mary Catholic Church, 794 Pearson St., Des Plaines. Mass at 11am. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Oehler Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allows 50 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear facemasks at all time. Thank you for your cooperation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sarah's Circle for Homeless Women at www.sarahs-circle.org. Funeral information, 847-824-5155 or oehlerfuneralhome.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
AUG
7
Prayer Service
10:30 AM
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
AUG
7
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
8478245155
