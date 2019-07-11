Mary C. Pratscher (nee Radovan), 95, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on July 4th. She was the loving wife of the late George A. Pratscher (1980), the proud mother of Nancy (Dick) Kubarek, George (Renee) and Gary (Maureen), and the beloved grandmother of Paula (Tim) Spirawk, Toni (Brad) Riverdahl, Sean (Lauren) Pratscher, Mallory (Curtis) Weber, Daniel Pratscher, Zhanna Jacobo, Yana Gomez, Jennifer Pratscher, Megan (Brian) Quinn, Lindsay Pratscher and Steven Pratscher and great-grandmother of Nora, Leonaides, Ellie, Jackson, William, Peregrine, Kerry, Wolf, Noah and Maeve. Mary was born August 1, 1923 in Chicago to Marion and Dana Radovan and was married to George on Aug. 4, 1945. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Violet (the late Leo) August, two infant brothers and an infant grandchild, Christen. Mary is also survived by her sister in law Rosemary Pariza and many nieces and nephews. She was a member of the Sheila Ray Senior Center and the Red Hat Society. A visitation will be Sunday, July 14, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Private interment at Mt. Greenwood Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Info, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 11, 2019