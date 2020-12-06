Mary C. Smith (nee Kammes) died peacefully at her home in Sedona, Arizona on November 24th, 2020 at the age of 85. Mary is survived by her children, Jim Smith of Carpentersville, IL, Jerry Smith of East Dundee, IL, Theresa Smith of Sedona, AZ and Cynthia Smith of Sedona, AZ. Grandchildren, Lauren (Fernando) Smith Vasquez and Colton (Meagan) Jennings. Great-Grandchildren, Jaeden, Armani, Noah, Dashel, Abigail and Talia. Siblings; Mike (Bernadette) Kammes, Bob Kammes, Barb Hill and John (Rosemary) Kammes. She is preceded in death by her former husband, David Smith; and parents, Michael and Margaret Kammes. Mary was born on November 9, 1935 in Aurora, IL. Raised on a farm in Bartlett, IL she graduated in 1954 from St. Edwards High School in Elgin. She married David Smith in 1958. The couple moved to East Dundee where they raised their family. Mary enjoyed various jobs through the years, retiring from Safety Kleen in 1999. With an active life Mary was on the Ladies Golf League in Dundee and the Ladies Bowling League where she made many lifelong friends. She also spent several years volunteering with Lioness Club of Dundee and attended St. Catherine Catholic Church in West Dundee. A Celebration of life will be held Summer 2021. Mary will be buried beside David Smith at the family cabin in Wisconsin.







