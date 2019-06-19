Mary C. Taylor, 82, passed away peacefully June 15, 2019 in McHenry, IL. She was born October 28, 1936 in Cotulla, TX, the daughter of the late Otela and Luis Rios. After her high school graduation, she met her late husband, Jerry A. Taylor, at the Chicago Dance Studio, where they were both employed. They married on June 27, 1959 and moved to the village of Wauconda, where they raised their three children. Mary was a devoted wife and mother and a highly visible 60 year member of the village of Wauconda. She worked for the Kemper Insurance Company in Long Grove until it dissolved. She then served as Village Clerk of Wauconda for 16 years. Upon her completion off her term, she worked at the public library and continued her support of various community projects and charities. This included working at the Wauconda Township Food Pantry in a bilingual capacity until her passing. Known as "Miss Mary," she was a presence in the community and a faithful member of the Federated Church of Wauconda. Mary had a sense of adventure that exceeded the boundaries of someone half her age. She was athletic, a dancer and a loyal Chicago Cubs and Bulls fan. She always made time for family and friends and showed them the value of togetherness. She touched so many and will be greatly missed. Mary is survived by her children, Jeff Taylor, Scott (Shelly) Taylor, Jennifer (James) Payton, grandchildren, Sheridan Taylor, Evan Taylor, Lauren (Stephan) Erickson, Ian Taylor, Stephanie Taylor, the late James Patrick Taylor, Conner Payton and Cole Payton. Predeceased by loving husband, Jerry A. Taylor and several loving brothers and sisters. Visitation will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 10:00 am-1:00 pm at the Federated Church of Wauconda, 200 S. Barrington Rd., Wauconda, IL 60084 (847-526-8471). Funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm in the sanctuary of the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a memorial contribution on Mary's behalf, be made to the Federated Church of Wauconda. Arrangements entrusted to Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary