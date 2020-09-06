AURORA, IL - Mary C. Thomas, 82, passed away September 2, 2020. Loving aunt of Stacy Moore and Steven (Sheri) Moore and great-aunt of Taylor, Steven and Traci; fond niece of Alma (William) Franklin. Visitation Wednesday September 9, 2020 from 11 a.m. until time of service 12 noon, at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187. Interment Friday September 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery, 2530 Kalamazoo Ave., Grand Rapids, MI 49504. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to the Reach Foodbank, c/o DuPage AME Church, 4300 Yackley Ave., Lisle, IL 60532. Info at www.williams-kampp.com
or 630-668-0016.