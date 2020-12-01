1/
MARY C. WILLETT
1924 - 2020
DES PLAINES - Mary C. Willett (nee Collins), age 96, passed away on November 27, 2020 in Des Plaines, Illinois. Beloved wife of the late Francis C. Loving mother of Michael (late Andrea), Patrick (Theresa), Kathleen (Thomas) Mietus, Timothy, late Thomas (Cathy) Terry (Rosa) and Carolyn Willett. Cherished grandmother of Sean, Coleen, Jennifer, Megan, Thomas, Lindsey, Chris, Kelly, Sean and Ryan. Proud great-grandmother of 15. Services will be private. Funeral care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home. For info, please call 847-699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
(847) 699-9003
Memories & Condolences
December 1, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of G.L. Hills Funeral Home
