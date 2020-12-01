DES PLAINES - Mary C. Willett (nee Collins), age 96, passed away on November 27, 2020 in Des Plaines, Illinois. Beloved wife of the late Francis C. Loving mother of Michael (late Andrea), Patrick (Theresa), Kathleen (Thomas) Mietus, Timothy, late Thomas (Cathy) Terry (Rosa) and Carolyn Willett. Cherished grandmother of Sean, Coleen, Jennifer, Megan, Thomas, Lindsey, Chris, Kelly, Sean and Ryan. Proud great-grandmother of 15. Services will be private. Funeral care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home. For info, please call 847-699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com
