Mary Carter, 92, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. She was born Feb. 21, 1927 in Raleigh, NC, grew up in Hornell, NY and has lived in Libertyville for the past 45 years. She was a l944 graduate of Hornell HS and the Rochester General Hospital School of Nursing. After receiving her RN, she enrolled at the University of Pennsylvania and later obtained her master's degree. She was a former Director of Nursing at the Lake County Health Department, enjoyed traveling, was a member of the P.E.O., the Town and Country Garden Club in Libertyville and was an elder at Hope Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Grayslake. Surviving are her husband of 69 years, Don Carter; 2 children, Donald (Susan) Carter and Judith Carter Brown; 4 grandchildren, Alex (Christine), Gus (Krystle), Mason (Sydney) and Natalie (Nate); 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Hall. Visitation will be from Noon to 3 pm Sunday, April 28 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home Ltd., 120 W. Park Ave. (Route 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. A funeral service will be at 11 am Monday, April 29 at the First Presbyterian Church, 219 W. Maple, Libertyville. Interment will be later at Lakeside Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Love, Inc. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.