BLOOMINGDALE - Mary Catherine Bagger passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on July 27, 2019. Born in Chicago on February 13, 1936 to Irish immigrants (John and Margaret Cunane), Mary grew up walking to Wrigley Field & was happy to see the Cubs finally win the World Series. Mary was preceded in death by parents; two sisters, Margie Hardy and Patsy Gingras; a son, Paul Bagger. Mary is survived by 3' remaining children, Lynne (Dee) Arrieta of Riverview, FL, Dave (Dena) Bagger of Champaign, Dan Bagger of Bloomingdale and grandchildren, Diogenes (Jen) of McKinley, TX, Dana (Lawrence) Brown of Jordan, Joshua and Joseph Bagger of Champaign and 8 great-grandkids and many nephews and nieces. A tough, trendsetting woman, she worked at Chicago Blower Corp. for 27 years before going to Westlake Clubhouse for 20 more years during her retirement. Mary loved to host family gatherings and was an active mother and grandmother. In 1978, she coached her 12 year old son's Major baseball team and once even flooded the backyard so SHE and her kids could ice skate! Mary loved to read, play scrabble or any games with family. A diehard Chicago fan, Mary loved cheering on her families sports! A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 2 at 11 am at Bloomingdale Church (264 Glen Ellyn Rd.). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 31, 2019