MARY CHOLEWCZYNSKI
1929 - 2020
MOUNT PROSPECT - Mary Cholewczynski was born on May 15, 1929 in Chicago to Eugene "Petro" and Mary Cecchin. She died Saturday, September 19, 2020 in Arlington Heights. Mrs. Cholewczynski worked as a bank teller for Hoyne Savings and Loan in Chicago. She was a member of St. Emily Church in Mt. Prospect. Mary loved music, dancing, traveling with her husband, Raymond and she adored children and dogs. Mary was a charitable and caring person. She loved to spend time with her family and was loved by all. Mary is survived by her nieces and nephews, Anissia (Brett) Heinzinger, Tina (Tony) Roszak, Gary (Faith) Laski, Carmelo (Elizabeth) Torrisi, Michael (Theresa) Hudak, Mark (Bridget) Hudak and Mitchel Hudak. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Carl Cholewczynski; her parents; siblings, Alexander (Ann) Cecchin, and Doretta Torrisi. Visitation Friday, September 25, 2020, from 9:00 am until the 10:15 am Prayers at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd. (capacity limits, PPE requirement, and social distancing in effect), 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (four blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, IL 60004 proceeding to St. Emily Catholic Church, 1400 E. Central Rd., Mount Prospect, IL 60056 for a 11:00 am Funeral Mass. Interment will be at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.




Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
09:00 - 10:15 AM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
SEP
25
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Emily Catholic Church
