Mary Cicero (nee Verri), age 87, Loving wife of Charles for 61 years; Loving mother of Peter, Carolyn and Chuck; Loving sister of the late Sam, the late Frank, the late Gus and the late Vicky; Dear aunt of many. Visitation Thursday, 3:00 - 8:00 pm and Friday, 8:00 am until time of funeral at 9:30 am at The Oaks Funeral Home, 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca to Holy Ghost Church, Mass 10:00 am. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For funeral info, 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 1, 2020