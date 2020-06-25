Mary D. Erfort, 98, died June 19, 2020. She was born May 12, 1922 in Philadelphia, PA to Rebecca Eisenhauer. Her family moved to Chicago where Mary, an only child, made cherished lifelong friendships while at McKinley High School. She aspired to attend college and become a nurse but World War II intervened. She married Charles J. Erfort on July 14, 1945 and they made their home in Chicago and then the suburbs where they raised their family. Mary turned her legendary common sense and organizational abilities into a career as a treasured school secretary at Olive Mary Stitt School in Arlington Heights. Mary and Charles retired to Venice, FL in 1980. Mary returned to the Chicago area in 2000 after the passing of Charles and her mother. She moved to Beacon Hill in Lombard in 2009 where she resided until her death. Mary was a voracious reader and she passed that love along to her children, John 'Chuck' (Donna), Kathleen Hott, David (Bridget), Richard (Karen), Lawrence (Valerie), Mary Clare (Daniel) Somers. She is survived as well by her beloved grandchildren, Kimberly (Kevin Lewis), Joseph (Allison), and Allison (Matthew Riggio) Erfort, Julie, Jennifer and Rebecca (Michael Britton) Hott, DJ (Eiko), Robert (Abbie), Patrick (Kelly), Nora (Jon Feld) and Martin (Molly) Erfort, Isabela and Mariposa Erfort, Thomas (Vanessa) and William (Fuchsia Suh) Erfort and Daniel and Timothy (Aly Faultless) Somers as well as 11 great-grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by Charles in 1992; and her mother, Rebecca Miller in 1999. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Organization or to your favorite charity. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services will be private.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 25, 2020.