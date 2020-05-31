HOFFMAN ESTATES - Mary D. Hennessy, age 91. Beloved and devoted wife of the late Edward J. Hennessy (2015). Loving mother of Mark (Maureen) Hennessy, Michael Hennessy, Debra (Mohammad) Patel and Kevin (Rebecca) Hennessy. Cherished grandmother of Christopher, Gregory, Noreen and Tyler. Dear sister of the late Bud and Ed Whiston and the late Bee Sheedy. Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Mary and her husband Ed moved to Hoffman Estates in 1956 and were lifelong members of the St. Hubert's Community. They were actively involved in the Christian Family Movement (CFM), became Eucharistic ministers and ministers of care for assisted living facilities and in homes for many years. Mary was always in the service of others. She was part of the welcoming committee for St. Hubert's new parishioners, volunteered and prepared meals for the funeral committee and volunteered for St. Hubert's School where she sent all her kids. Outside of being a lunch mom, she was on the health committee that oversaw eye and hearing tests and served on the school board. Mary was instrumental in starting the Young at Hearts social group devoted to bringing seniors together. She carried this passion forward in her employment with the Hoffman Estates Park District and Schaumburg Park District organizing trips and events to keep seniors entertained and brought many of them who otherwise had little or no social outlet into the greater senior community. She loved people and always lent a helping hand. Her heart was full of love and her humor was infectious and therapeutic to all who knew her. She always had a song to sing at the ready. She is now with her husband in Heaven, but the twinkle in her eyes, her laughter and the gentleness of her voice will forever be missed. Interment will be at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine.