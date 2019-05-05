|
WHEATON - Mary D. Keim, 85 of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Wheaton, IL born in West Pittston, PA, passed away on May 1, 2019. Mary was predeceased by her brother, Edward Keim, her sister, Joyce James and her nephew, Kenny James. She is survived by her brother Joseph A. Keim (Helen); her nephews Joseph Keim (Diane), Jeffrey Keim, Kevin James, Edward James and William James and her niece Shannon Keim-Jones (Troy); grandnephews Matthew Keim and John Keim; grandnieces Amanda Keim, Lisa Keim, Meghan Keim and Skyler Keim-Jones. Mary owned and operated The El Adobe restaurant in Warrenville, Illinois, and later in Sarasota, Florida for more than 40 years. Visitation Monday May 6, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of Mass 10 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 310 S. Wheaton Ave., Wheaton, IL 60187. Interment St. Michael Cemetery, Wheaton, IL. Info at www.williams-kampp.com or 630-668-0016.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 5, 2019