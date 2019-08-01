|
Mary Dale Raiz, born on March 16, 1954 in Chicago, passed away on July 28, 2019 in Naperville. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Braulio Raiz and Mary Raiz (nee Margherio). She worked in the filing department of Travelers Insurance for 30 years. After her retirement, she was a volunteer at DuPage County Care. Mary was the cherished sister of the late Kathryn, the late Wanda, Ileen, Howard and Lois. She was also the aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews and the friend of many. Mary was a dedicated pet owner to her late dogs, Max and Jeri, and most recently her cat and best buddy, the late Mac. Mary was also an avid reader who made lists of over 100 books per year that she had enjoyed. She also leaves behind a treasure trove of poetry, journals and stories she had written throughout her life. Cremation private. Contributions to the American Humane Society would be an appropriate celebration of Mary's life.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 1, 2019