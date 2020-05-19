|
|
Mary Deborah Loksa, 72, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 in Glenview, IL. She was born April 2, 1948 in Chicago and was a former resident of Park Ridge, Libertyville and Lake Forest. She was a former member of St. Joseph Church in Libertyville and also enjoyed attending mass at Marytown. Surviving are her husband of 32 years, Frank Loksa; 2 children, Katherine Loksa and Andy Loksa; her brother, Thomas Mammoser and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lambert and Winnifred Mammoser and sisters, Suzzanne Kurt and Nancy Clune. Visitation will be from 10 am until time of services at noon on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. Memorials can be made to a pro life . Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 19, 2020