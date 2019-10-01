Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
6:30 PM
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
View Map
MARY DEVITO
MARY E. DEVITO


1958 - 2019
MARY E. DEVITO Obituary
ELGIN - Mary E. DeVito, 61, of Elgin, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019. She was born on June 5, 1958 in Chicago the daughter of Anthony & Rosemarie Berger DeVito Sr. Mary worked in health care for many years as a CNA at area nursing homes during her career. She is survived by her children, Jay (Marzena) Wall, Kristina (Mike Kelley) DeVito; granddaughters, Haley and Isabella; brother Tony, sister, Liz (Roy) and a niece, Cindy She was preceded in death by her parents, and a niece, Jennifer. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 6:30 PM in the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. Burial will be private. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4-8 PM in the funeral home. For information 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 1, 2019
