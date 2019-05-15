Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church
411 N. Wheeling Road
Prospect Heights, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church
411 N. Wheeling Road
Prospect Heights, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY DWYER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY E. DWYER


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MARY E. DWYER Obituary
PROSPECT HEIGHTS - Mary E. Dwyer was born May 3, 1931 in Chicago to Thomas and Mary (nee Stapleton) Fahy. She died May 12, 2019 at her home in Prospect Heights. Mary was a member of St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church and a longtime volunteer at St. Cecilia Catholic Church. Mary is survived by her daughter Nancy (Chris) Walsh. Mary is preceded in death by her husband Bill Dwyer. Visitation Friday, May 17, 2019 from 9:30 AM until the time of mass at 10:30 AM at St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church, 411 N. Wheeling Road, Prospect Heights, IL. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Marklund Little Angels, (Elgin Campus) 1S450 Wyatt Drive, Geneva, IL, 60134 or Good Shepherd Manor Foundation, P.O. Box 260, Momence, IL 60954. Funeral information and condolences, www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
Download Now