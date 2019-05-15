|
PROSPECT HEIGHTS - Mary E. Dwyer was born May 3, 1931 in Chicago to Thomas and Mary (nee Stapleton) Fahy. She died May 12, 2019 at her home in Prospect Heights. Mary was a member of St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church and a longtime volunteer at St. Cecilia Catholic Church. Mary is survived by her daughter Nancy (Chris) Walsh. Mary is preceded in death by her husband Bill Dwyer. Visitation Friday, May 17, 2019 from 9:30 AM until the time of mass at 10:30 AM at St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church, 411 N. Wheeling Road, Prospect Heights, IL. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Marklund Little Angels, (Elgin Campus) 1S450 Wyatt Drive, Geneva, IL, 60134 or Good Shepherd Manor Foundation, P.O. Box 260, Momence, IL 60954. Funeral information and condolences, www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 15, 2019