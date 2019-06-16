Daily Herald Obituaries
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
Committal
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery
Palatine, IL
MOUNT PROSPECT - Mary E. Kunstman, a longtime resident of Mount Prospect. Beloved wife of the late William E. Kunstman; loving mother of William (Kim) Kunstman, Michael Kunstman and Steven Kunstman; cherished grandmother of Kevin (Madison), Kyle, Anna, Matthew and Sean; great-grandmother of Kennedy; dear sister of the late Catherine (Frank) Bonk; fond aunt of several nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday June 19, 10:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Road (at Northwest Highway), Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 12:30 for a 1:00 p.m. committal service at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lakeland Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 1000, Elkhorn, WI 53121. Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 16, 2019
