MOUNT PROSPECT - Mary E. LaCosse, 93, loved God, her family, music and yellow roses, among other things. Mary was one incredibly tough bird; she had come back from the brink many times the past several years before Parkinson's disease had the final say, unfortunately, on May 2. She almost made it to 94. Robert "Bob" LaCosse, Mary's husband of 52 years and a Marine in World War II (Pacific theater), preceded her in death, in 2001. Mary is survived by her children: Greg (Joyce), Gwen, and Dave (Kim) LaCosse; her beloved grandchildren: Amanda (Andrew), Jill (Chris), and Matt (Jess); and her great-grandchildren: Raleigh, Wyatt, Cooper, and a good egg on the way. Also, Elizabeth, wife of her late brother Tony; many nieces and nephews and cousins, in the United States, Canada and Austria, and dear friends. Mary was a native of Chicago. She, Bob and family moved to Mount Prospect in 1970. Music touched Mary deeply. When Bob gave her a piano many, many years ago, she beamed. Mary sang in the choir at St. Raymond de Penafort Catholic Church for 42 years, until illness intervened. It was a great joy in her life. Someone who loved being a mother, Mary ran the LaCosse household, volunteered in the library at Fairview Elementary School in Mount Prospect, and typed and edited Bob's writings until she retired. She developed a true appreciation of football, thanks to her grandson. Mary was very close to her parents, Anton and Mary, and absorbed their fondness for flowers, trees, and the outdoors. Over the years, her colorful gardens included yellow roses. Tulips. And, marigolds--the tall ones ... Oh, and she was a great cook, too. A definite extrovert who relished social gatherings, Mary was the type of loyal person who took her friends on errands and to the doctor when they needed a ride and support. And, if we were having a bad day, our Mom told us not to dwell on it. Do something for someone else, she advised. To Mom-the lady who fought the good fight-for a long, long time. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to St. Raymond Parish, 301 S. I-Oka Ave., Mount Prospect, IL 60056, 847-253-8600, in Mary's name. Information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 6, 2020