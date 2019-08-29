Daily Herald Obituaries
|
MARY E. MULLIGAN

MARY E. MULLIGAN Obituary
ROLLING MEADOWS - Mary E. Mulligan was born on July 10, 1925 in Chicago to Nicholas and Augustine (nee Lasar) Oberding. She died Monday, August 26, 2019 in Rolling Meadows. She was a dedicated wife to her husband, James and mother to her children. Mary is survived by her children, Steven (Maryellen) Mulligan and James J. Mulligan, Jr.; sister, Elsie Mateling-Sittner; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, of 61 years, James J. Mulligan, Sr.; and her parents. Visitation Friday, August 30, 2019 from 10:00 am until the 11:00 am Funeral Mass at St. Mary Parish, 10 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089. Interment will be at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 29, 2019
