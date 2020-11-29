1/
MARY ELIZABETH ALTMAN
Betsy passed away in Arlington Heights on November 15 at age 84. She was born October 30, 1936 to William A. and Barbara L. Castle in Rhode Island. She graduated from James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg, VA and went on to study engineering at Allegheny College and Columbia University. She married Roy Carlos Altman in 1958 and had 3 daughters. The family moved to Buffalo Grove, IL in 1973. After her husband's death in 1974, Betsy returned to work as a structural engineer at The Austin Company until her retirement in 2001. Betsy was a presence in the community, volunteering as a Girl Scout Leader and community chairperson for many years, active in school organizations supporting athletics and other activities. She was a member of the Kingswood United Methodist Church, sharing her love of music by sponsoring and participating in the bell choir. She loved gardening, and enjoyed visits to the Chicago Botanic Garden and watching sports. She is survived by her two sisters, Barbara Kohin of Worcester, MA and Margaret Winter of St. Louis, MO, her three daughters, Janet Coleman (Mike), Laurel McGowan (Rob), and Barbara, and seven grandchildren. Memorial services remain indefinite but will be held at Kingswood UMC. In Lieu of flowers, friends who wish to honor her may make a gift in her name to the National Kidney Foundation. https://team.kidney.org/ campaign/BetsyAltman



Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
