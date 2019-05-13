Born in Lansing, Michigan on December 27, 1966, the second child of Agnes and John Anderson. Early years in Overland Park, Kansas. Raised in Winfield, Illinois, along with her two brothers Steven and David, attended St. John's Elementary School and West Chicago High School, excelling at sports and choir. Mary Beth had a lovely voice, enjoyed music, and loved reading and writing poetry. She was a valued employee of Title Services in Chicago for sixteen years. Married Chris, the love of her life, on September 25, 2004, and welcomed their son, Logan, June 27, 2006. Mary worked for Lower Keys Medical Center, as a PBX operator, for twelve years and dedicated her life to helping all she met. Often being the first person met at the hospital, Mary helped to ensure that everyone was treated with the kindness, respect, and the compassion they deserved. She greeted and treated fellow employees as extended family and all others as friends. Mary was a wonderful, kind, and compassionate woman whose life was one of service to others. She always wanted to help and make life better for others. She will be sorely missed and fondly remembered by her beloved husband, Chris, her precious son, Logan, her proud and loving parents Agnes and John Anderson, her loving brothers, Steven and David, her parents-in-law, Judy and Ron Garry, and her sister in-law Michelle. Loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends from Florida, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Michigan who experienced her warmth and special, honest, and wonderful smile. All have the memory of a woman whose life made the world better. Mary entered eternal life April, 24, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Mary's Star of the Sea, in Key West, on Friday, May 17th, 2019 at 11am. A Celebration of Life will be held in Illinois in June, to be announced later. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the ASPCA. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary