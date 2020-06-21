BLOOMINGDALE - Mary Elizabeth Morrow died peacefully Wednesday, June 17, 2020 due to complications of Covid-19, 13 days short of her 89th birthday. She was born in Madison, WI to William and Pearl (Williams) Riley. Mary Elizabeth was married for 57 years to the late Kenneth Morrow. She is survived by her children, Karen (Jim) Petrus, Kevin (Marcee), Amy Sotolongo, and Patrick. She has 4 grandchildren, Rachael (Tony) Socarras, Lisa Sotolongo, Bryan Petrus and Emily Petrus, and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and two sons, Michael and Christopher. A woman of many talents, she enjoyed her career working in historic textile restoration and conservation. She sang for many years with the Crescent City Sound Chorus Sweet Adelines, and loved nothing more than settling down with a needlework project or a good book. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the WWII Museum [where some of her restorations are on display], 945 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA 70130, or to Crescent City Sound Chorus, 7328 Freret St., New Orleans, LA 70118. Cremation will be followed with an interment in New Orleans, her true home city. Arrangements by Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 630-889-1700.