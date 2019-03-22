Mary Ellen Ebbinghaus, age 88, passed away on Sunday, January 27, 2019. Mary was born April 23, 1930 in Indianapolis, IN, the daughter of George and Ruth Bertrand. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband of 65 years, James Ebbinghaus, a sister, Elizabeth Griffin, and a brother, James Bertrand. A sister, Nancy Fentress, of Longmont, CO, survives. Mary attended Shortridge High School, before attending Butler University, where she became a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority, of which she remained an active member and supporter for life. A loving mother and a homemaker, family and friends were Mary's passion and delight. Her families which survive her include a son, David (Rosie), a son, Donald (Ruth), a daughter, Janet (Doug) Wisniewski, and a daughter, Joyce (Kent) Johannsen. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Jeffrey (Rachel) Johannsen, Deborah Ebbinghaus, Elora Johannsen, Madison Wisniewski, Christopher Johannsen, Austin Wisniewski, and many nieces and nephews. Mary and Jim made many friends over the years from church, work, and travel as Jim's career path and later retirement found them living in 10 different cities and 14 different homes or apartments. Always willing to help others, Mary volunteered her time at such places as Lutheran General and Northwest Community hospitals and was active in many church and community activities, both as a leader and a volunteer. Mary was loved by many and the words often used by others describing her are loving, kind, sweet, and wonderful friend. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00AM at Community Presbyterian Church, 407 N Main St., Mount Prospect, IL 60056. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be sent to Community Presbyterian Church or the . Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary