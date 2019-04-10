|
|
Mary Ellen Hovde, 95, passed away peacefully at the Moorings of Arlington Heights on March 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband James Harold McEvoy and her second husband Edward Harold Hovde. She is survived by her children, Ruth Ann Flocco (Nick), Michael Hovde Sr. (Celine), Dennis Hovde (the late Jaclyn) and Larry Hovde (Alice), nine grandchildren and many great- grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held in the chapel at The Moorings of Arlington Heights on April 12. Arrangements by Salerno Rosedale Chapels, 630-889-1700.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 10, 2019