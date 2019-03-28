|
HUNTLEY - Mary Ellen Lash, 81, died peacefully, March 22, 2019. Visitation will be on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00pm at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, 10:00am at St. Mary Catholic Church-10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. Mary Ellen was born December 8, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois the daughter of James and Mary Kinane. On November 6, 1965 she married John Lash. She worked as a secretary for RCA. She enjoyed reading novels, exercising, traveling by trains and spending time with her husband. She is survived by her husband, John, sister, Mercedes and brothers, Cyril and Andrew (Sally). She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, sister-in-law, Josephine and brother-in-law, James. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 28, 2019