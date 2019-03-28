Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
10307 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY LASH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY ELLEN LASH


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MARY ELLEN LASH Obituary
HUNTLEY - Mary Ellen Lash, 81, died peacefully, March 22, 2019. Visitation will be on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00pm at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, 10:00am at St. Mary Catholic Church-10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. Mary Ellen was born December 8, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois the daughter of James and Mary Kinane. On November 6, 1965 she married John Lash. She worked as a secretary for RCA. She enjoyed reading novels, exercising, traveling by trains and spending time with her husband. She is survived by her husband, John, sister, Mercedes and brothers, Cyril and Andrew (Sally). She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, sister-in-law, Josephine and brother-in-law, James. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now