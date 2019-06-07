Resources More Obituaries for MARY MOORE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? MARY ELLEN (DEUTSCHLE) MOORE

Obituary Condolences Flowers Mary Ellen (Deutschle) Moore was born at home near Fremont, IA, on September 5, 1925 to Earl and Blanche Deutschle. Her early school years were spent at a one room schoolhouse in the country. She graduated from Fremont High School and went on to attend Iowa Success Business School in Ottumwa, IA. Beloved wife, mother and Mema, Mary Ellen died at age 93 on Mother's Day, May 12th 2019 in Elgin, IL. In 1947, Mary Ellen married Robert Moore, of Rose Hill and the Fremont area. To this union three daughters were welcomed. After moving several times for Robert's work, they settled in Elgin, IL where the girls completed high school and Mary Ellen stayed busy with the Dorcas Sewing Circle at the First Presbyterian Church. Through a refugee sponsorship program at this church, Mary Ellen and Robert invited an Ethiopian girl (Fozia) to live with them to help her make the transition to American life. They were active in their adult children's lives, visiting and helping them with moves across the country and around the world. Mary Ellen spent her life caring for her family. She was always the room mother, homework helper, Brownie and Girl Scout leader, Sunday school helper, safety patrol coordinator, and chauffeur for the girls and all their friends. She was known for coming up with clever solutions to all sorts of problems and was an engineer in her own right. Mary Ellen is survived by husband Robert "Bob" of Elgin, IL; daughters Sondra (Dan) Loguda of Olympia, WA; Peggy (Dave) Dixon of Rapid City, SD; and Amy (Tony) Johnson of Elgin, IL. Grandchildren who will miss their Mema and Grandma are Peter Loguda of Chandler, AZ; Adam Loguda of Folsom, CA; John (Vanessa) Krenz of Carpentersville, IL; Regina Krenz of Chicago; Danielle Dixon of Brooklyn, NY; and Jonathan Dixon of Cocoa, FL. Great-grandchildren blessed to have known Mema are Delilah, Grayson and Landon Krenz; Ella Loguda; and Kyle and Bailey Loguda. A memorial service for Mary Ellen will be held on Tuesday, June 11th at 11:00 am at the First Presbyterian Church of Elgin, 240 Standish St. If you wish, in remembrance of Mary Ellen, please make a donation to the . Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries