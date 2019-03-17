BUFFALO GROVE - Mary Sullivan, 73, originally from the Cleveland area, was called home to heaven on March 12, 2019. Mary was a devoted mother, grandmother, aunt, and cherished friend. Prior to her retirement, Mary taught for 20 years in the inner cities of Cleveland and Chicago, St. Gilbert in Grayslake, and St. Mary's in Buffalo Grove. She worked in the corporate world for 21 years in various positions. She also worked at The Silo for 19 years as a server, where she was well-loved by co-workers and regular customers. Her favorite hobbies were golfing, traveling, crocheting, reading, and spending time with friends and family. She was a devoted member of St. Mary Parish in Buffalo Grove and St. Vincent DePaul, acting as a Eucharistic minister, minister of care, and volunteer at the food pantry. She also volunteered at the Addolorata Villa for 6 years. Surviving are her children, Michael (Kelly) and Mary, her grandson, Derek, and sister, Linda (Joe). She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Charles and Mildred Quay. The Memorial Visitation is on Friday, March 22nd at 3:00 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. (two blocks south of Dundee Road), Wheeling with a Eulogy and Prayer Service at 7:30 pm. Life Celebration Mass is Saturday, March 23rd at 10:00 am at St. Mary Catholic Church with inurnment in St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made in Mary's name to St. Mary Catholic Church, 10 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 or the Addolorata Villa, 555 McHenry Road, Wheeling, IL 60090. To leave a condolence or for additional information, please visit www.funerals.pro or 847-537-6600. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary