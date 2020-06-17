Mary Esther Boyes, 91, was born in a small farmhouse in Champaign, Illinois on February 8, 1929 to Oscar and Ara Wells. She passed away on June 15, 2020, into the loving arms of God, amid hundreds of prayers being said for her. Mary was a devoted wife to Warren for 66 years until his death in 2014. She was the proud mother of five daughters; Linda, Brenda (Phil), Peggy (Jim), Betsy (Keith), and Mary (Matt), also known as the "Boyes Girls." She loved her grandchildren with all of her big heart; Bethany, David, Stephen, Jamie, Carly, Sean and Christopher and was blessed with five great-grandchildren; Morgan, Sierra, Warren, Finley, and Cooper. Mary had two older brothers; the late John Wells and Tom Wells. She often reminisced about the many wonderful times spent together with them and her cherished sisters-in-law. She loved family, friends, Libertyville, watching the Cubs, sitting on the front porch, babies, laughing, birds, flowers, and holidays (especially Christmas and the Fourth of July). Mary's passion was cooking and baking! Her fried chicken and homemade brownies were legendary. Her kitchen was open to everyone, including her many nephews and nieces. Preparing her specialties truly was her love language. She was an early riser, a go-getter, public servant, volunteer, organizer and everyone's "Aunt Mary." She lived a long and rich life and will be remembered fondly by many. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Avenue, Libertyville, Illinois. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 p.m. followed by interment at Lakeside Cemetery. Due to the current health guidelines, we kindly ask that those that wish to attend services, may pay your respects to the family and exit the funeral home so that all visitors have the opportunity to enter. For those that wish to attend virtually, we will have a live streaming link on Mary's obituary at the funeral home website. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's name may be sent to Hope Evangelical Presbyterian Church 32475 N. Alleghany Road, Grayslake, Illinois, 60030. For more information, call 847-362-3009. Share a memory of Mary at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 17, 2020.