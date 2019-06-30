|
PALATINE - Mary Eva Dorn, 56. Born January 27, 1963, passed away June 28, 2019. Beloved daughter of Cecilia, nee Cass and the late Edward Dorn II. Loving sister of Donna (Edward) Molony, Kathleen (Francisco) Ponce de Leon, Edward III (Kim), Linda (Tom) Chernesky, Robert, Stephen (Michelle), John (Renee), Brian (Dawn), Jeff (Jen), Mike, Scott (Clare), Dave (Jen), James (Liz), Mark (Tiffany) and Dan (Krystine). Cherished aunt to 45 nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 9 AM until time of Funeral Mass at 10 AM at St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 1201 E. Anderson Drive, Palatine. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. Info, 847-359-8020 or visit Mary's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 30, 2019