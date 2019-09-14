Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
(630) 232-8233
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
Rosary
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
7:30 PM
Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
MARY EVELYN SMITH


1927 - 2019
MARY EVELYN SMITH Obituary
GENEVA - Mary Evelyn Smith, age 92, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 15, 1927, the daughter of Howard and Evelyn (Breven) Hoffman. Mary was a native of Ludington, Michigan and played in the Ludington High School Marching Band. She attended the U of W in Madison where she met her future husband, Howard. Upon moving to Geneva with Howard, she was employed for several years with Illinois Bell. Mary Ev and Howard were faithful members of St. Peters and Mary Ev sang in the church choir. While raising her family in Geneva, she was an accomplished bridge player and voracious reader. For the past nearly forty years, Howard and Mary Ev nestled annually into their one-bedroom condo in Freeport, Bahamas. She always loved looking at the hibiscus blooming daily, the sounds of the ocean, smell of sea air, and the sights of other tropical flare, she loved it all. It was their annual sanctuary. Mary Ev really enjoyed knitting and nothing gave her greater pleasure than making a sweater for one of her children, son or daughters-in-law, or grandchildren. She will be dearly missed. She is survived by her devoted husband of 69 years Howard; children Barry (Caroline Shapiro) of River Woods, Randy (Mary Ryan-Smith) of Park Ridge, and Karen (Steve) Burriesci of Park Ridge; grandchildren Carly, Sydnie, Landon, Alyssa, and Abby Smith and Jack, Annie, and Kelly Burriesci; and many other dear relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. Celebration of Funeral Mass for Mary Ev will be held privately at St. Peter Catholic Church with Father Jonathan Bakkelund Celebrant. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Geneva. Visitation will be held Sunday, September 15 from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E. State Street (Route 38), Geneva, with Rosary recited at 7:30 pm with Deacon Mike Zibrun officiating. Memorials may be made to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, Attn: Sister Rosemary Connelly, 6300 N. Ridge Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60660 would be appreciated. For information 630-232-8233 or visit www.malonefh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 14, 2019
