Mary F. Gedney, 91, was born December 10, 1928 in Mamaroneck, NY, and passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at her home in Grayslake, IL. Mary was a former resident of Deerfield, IL, and Saddlebrook Farms in Grayslake. She was an active member of the Episcopalian community, first at St. Gregory's in Deerfield and later at St. Lawrence in Libertyville. Mary was a graduate of The Cooper Union in NYC where she studied commercial art. Although she was artistically talented, she will primarily be remembered as an extraordinary mother who raised 6 children and showed strength and character throughout good times and bad. Surviving are 4 children, Michael (Shih-Po) Gedney, Suzanne (Tom West) Gedney, Diane (Roman) Kuzmyn and Sara (Russ) Battista; 4 grandchildren, Tom (Christina) Kuzmyn, Nicholas Kuzmyn, Michelle (Shane) Connelly and Jack Gedney; and her brother, Charles O'Keefe. She is also survived by 4 great-grandchildren: Lily, Jack and Morgan Kuzmyn and Kieran Connelly. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack, 2 daughters, Kathleen & Margaret, and her brother James. Private family services will be held at St. Gregory's Church at a later date. Arrangements made by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville, IL. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com
