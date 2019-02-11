|
Mary F. Luce, 72, passed away February 8, 2019. Mary was the Beloved wife of John Beskon; Loving mother of Kevin (Karina Simons) Dick and the late Brian Dick; Cherished grandma of Brian and Zach Fischer; Sister to Nancy Martin and Aunt to Kelly Sikula. Service will be at 1pm on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Ridgewood Memorial Park in Swan Lake Mausoleum. For additional information please call847-824-5155 or visit www.oehlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 11, 2019