|
|
Mary Fox-Geiman, Pharm. D., age 59, of Sleepy Hollow passed away in her home on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Mary was born on October 30, 1959 in Chicago and was the daughter of the late Donald & Mary Lu (nee Erhard) Fox. Mary was a resident of the Dundee/Sleepy Hollow area for the past 30 years. In 1987 she earned her Doctorate of Pharmacy from the University of Illinois. Mary was an Oncology Pharmacist at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood. She was an avid slot machine player and enjoyed spending time with her family. Survivors include her husband of 37 years Gilbert, their children Stephen and Jennifer, her sisters Margaret, Nora, Julie, Kathleen and her brother, Marty. Mary is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews as well as countess friends. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her two brothers Patrick and Michael Fox. A Memorial Gathering honoring and celebrating her life will be held at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee on Sunday August 11, 2019 from 12:00 P.M. until the time of service at 2:00 P.M. At the family's request she has been cremated and inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Loyola Bone Marrow Transplant Program, and may be addressed to Office of Philanthropy-Attn: Jake Pollack, 2160 S. 1st Ave CTRE 353, Maywood, IL 60153 or made online at Trinity Health. Under the "Donation Information" designation, select Bone Marrow Transplant Program. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For more information, please call 847-426-3436.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 8, 2019