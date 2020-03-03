|
|
MOUNT PROSPECT - Mary Frances Sedgwick, 96, passed away Sunday March 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Willard J. "Bill" Sedgwick; loving mother of Mary Beth and Bill (Corinne) Sedgwick; cherished grandmother of Stacey Kricensky, Daniel (Katie) Sedgwick, and Pamela Aaron; great-grandmother of Isabella, Samantha, Alexander, Tiffini, Jakara and Violet. Visitation Wednesday, March 4, 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. (at Northwest Highway), Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Prayers Thursday, 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home to St. Emily Church, 1400 E. Central Rd., Mount Prospect, IL 60056, Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 3, 2020