MARY FRANCES SHARP

MARY FRANCES SHARP Obituary
GENEVA - Mary Frances Sharp died Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center at age 84. Mary is survived by her husband, of 65 years, Richard Sr., 8 children, Richard Sharp, Jr., Wayne Sharp, Sharon (Sharp) Johnson, Mark Sharp, Mary Kay Sharp-Koehler, Michelle Sharp-Farwell, Jane (Sharp) Gaffney, Robert Sharp, as well as 24 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial service will be private.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 7, 2019
