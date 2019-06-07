|
GENEVA - Mary Frances Sharp died Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center at age 84. Mary is survived by her husband, of 65 years, Richard Sr., 8 children, Richard Sharp, Jr., Wayne Sharp, Sharon (Sharp) Johnson, Mark Sharp, Mary Kay Sharp-Koehler, Michelle Sharp-Farwell, Jane (Sharp) Gaffney, Robert Sharp, as well as 24 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial service will be private.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 7, 2019