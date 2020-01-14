|
LIBERTYVILLE - Mary G. Wagener, beloved wife of the late Robert R. Wagener for over 60 years; loving mother of John (Mary Beth) and Mary Ellen; proud grandmother of Ashley Armstrong (Michael), Caitlin and Thomas; daughter and last surviving child of the late Nicolo and Augustine Gaglione (nee Amoruso); dearest sister of the late Sam Gaglione (Marie), Josephine DeStefano (Phil), Anna LaPorta (Tony), Michael Gaglione (Lorraine) and Margaret Ruffo (Norman); dearest sister-in-law of Paul Wagener (Phyllis) and the late Jane Eidson (Bill); and fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Resident of Spring Meadows, former Lambs Farm Women's Board member and volunteer, and avid bridge player. Funeral Service 10 a.m., Thursday, January 16th, from McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Place, Libertyville, to St. Joseph Church, 121 E. Maple St., Libertyville. Mass at 10:30 a.m. Entombment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. Visitation Wednesday, January 15th, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Mount St. Joseph, 24955 North Hwy. 12, Lake Zurich, IL 60047. Funeral info, 847-362-2626. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 14, 2020