Mary Gallione, age 88, of Mt. Juliet, TN, passed away December 2, 2019. Mrs. Gallione was a parishioner at St. Stephen Catholic Community. Preceded in death by husband, John Gallione; parents, Joseph and Rose Montefalco; brother-in-law, Joseph Gallo; and cousins, Stella and Joseph Pascolla. Survived by sons, Victor (Cathy), Joseph (Pamela), John (Karen), Mario (Mellonee) and Frank (Michele) Gallione; brother, Frank (Rose) Montefalco; sister, Emily (Hank) Sarnecke; grandchildren, Christopher (Kathleen), Michelle, John Michael, Jaqueline, John David, Arielle, Aubrey, Maria (Harrison), Michael, Marcella, Danielle (Ian), Alexa and Matthew; great-grandchildren, Liliana, Collin, Jocelyn, Madelynn and Robert; sister-in-law, Angie Gallo; and nieces and nephews, Joseph, Phillip, Victor, Cathy, Joseph and Linda. Funeral Mass, Saturday, December 7th, 10 am, St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Streamwood, IL. Entombment following at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in River Grove, IL. Visitation Wednesday, December 4th, 4-8 pm at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet and Friday, December 6th, 4-8 pm at Countryside Funeral Home, Streamwood, IL. Memorial contributions may be made to at donate3.cancer.org or Avalon Hospice at curohealthservices.com/donate. Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 3, 2019