WAUCONDA - Mary H. Eye, age 72, was a resident of Holiday Hills for 8 years, formerly of Wauconda, IL. Mary was the beloved wife for 54 years of Robert Sr.; loving mother of Robert Jr. and Kimberly; cherished grandma of Vicky Eye, Jacob Johnson, Zackary Eye and Shania Johnson; dear sister of Rose (Ray) Low. Mary was born September 11, 1946 in Herrin, IL and passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospital, Barrington, IL. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019, from 1-4 pm at Mill Creek Banquets, 333 W. Mill St., Wauconda, IL 60084.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 10, 2019