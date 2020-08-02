BARTLETT - Mary Hocin (nee DiMaggio), 75, passed away Thursday, July 30. Mary was dedicated to her community, exampled by her devout commitment to the PADS homeless shelter at Corpus Christi Church. Beloved wife of the late Anthony; loving mother of Annette (Anthony) Peters and Joseph Hocin; proud grandmother of Anthony N., Alexander, Samuel, and Angelo Peters, Anthony and Nicholas Hocin, Brandon Peters, and Madison Wolter; dear sister of Joseph (Teresa) DiMaggio, Dominik (Francesca) DiMaggio, and the late Nicholas (the late Diana) DiMaggio. Visitation Monday, August 3 from 3:00pm to 8:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 S. Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.), Bartlett. Funeral Tuesday, 10:30am. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Info, www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
