ST. CHARLES - Mary Isabelle Pankow, age 86, died March 12, 2019. She was born April 15, 1932 in Berwyn, IL. Mrs. Pankow graduated from Lyons Township H.S. in La Grange, IL. She attended Bowling Green University in Bowling Green, OH, and Indiana University in Bloomington, IN. Mary was married to James Pankow, her High School sweetheart. James passed away in 1996 after their 45 years of marriage. Mary, in her younger years was an active member of the Fox Valley Associates, Delnor Hospital Auxiliary, and Tri-City Family Services. She was a member of the UMCG and P.E.O. Chapter KB. Mary is survived by her 3 loving sons; Jim Jr. (Holly) of New Lisbon, WI, Rick of St. Paul, MN, and Dale (Denise) of Hagerstown, MD, eight grandchildren; Chad, Cole, Andrew, Philip (Kayla), Erin, Matthew, Nicholas, and Dale Jr., a sister Louise (Melvin) Beil, and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her husband James, parents Roger and Isabelle Fellows, and brother Roger Fellows Jr. Mr. Pankow loved to play bridge, Mahjong, read, and have a good laugh. A Memorial Visitation will be 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M., April 13, 2019 at the United Methodist Church of Geneva, 211 Hamilton, Geneva, IL 60134. A Memorial Service will follow the visitation at 11:00 A.M., April 13, 2019 at the United Methodist Church of Geneva. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mrs. Pankow's memory to the United Methodist Church of Geneva, Tri-City Family Services, or Illinois Food Pantry.