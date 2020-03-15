|
Mary J. (Chevalier) Mascari passed away on March 8, 2020. She was born on November 18, 1956, in Denville, NJ, attended high school in Geneva, IL, and graduated magna cum laude from Capital University in Columbus, OH. Mary was a systems analyst for 30 years at Nationwide Insurance Co., where she regularly received performance awards for the high quality of projects she completed. Mary enjoyed running and swimming, as well as quilting, painting, and restoring antique furniture. Being with family meant the world to her, and she loved to relax in the backyard, watch the robins and hummingbirds, and feast on homegrown peaches and raspberries. Mary is survived by her husband, Lou; children, Stella, Hanna, and Joe; mother, Nita Chevalier; sister, Martha (Bob) Cannon; brother, Jim (Kim) Chevalier; sister-in-law, Paula (Jay) Mathew; and dear friend, Marian (David) Jacobs. She was preceded in death by her beloved father, Jean Chevalier. Family and friends will miss Mary's strength, intelligence, creativity, and devotion to family. We will gather at a later date to honor Mary and celebrate her life. The family is very grateful for the care and kindness Mary received from Ganzhorn Suites Memory Care, the OSU Dept. of Neurology, and Capital City Hospice. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger Northwest Chapel.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 15, 2020