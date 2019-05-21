|
Mary J. Micotto, nee Hopewell, age 60, passed away peacefully with her loving children Joe and Angela and friends at her side, on May 15, 2019. Loving daughter of the late Hughes and Jeanne. Stepdaughter of Gloria; Beloved mother of Joe and Angela (Kyle) Micotto. Dear sister of Cherie (Hank) Eno Sokolski, Pat (Bob) Duda, Cathy Hopewell, Daniel Hopewell and Richard Gryson. Cherished aunt of Deandra (David) Cuevos, Danielle and Hannah Martinez. She retired from the Circuit Court of Cook County after 31½ years. Chairperson and steward with Union Local 3368 under guidance of council 31. Friend of Bill W. and Lois W.. Mary enjoyed traveling, country dancing, horseback riding, and Special friends; Sue Pachowicz and family, Carol Figarelli and family, Debbie Weidner, Donna and John Gabor and Dorota Kubowicz. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at Friendship Park Conservatory, 395 W. Algonquin Rd., Des Plaines, IL., 60016 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. on Friday May 24, 2019. The Funeral Service will take place at 1:30. Arrangements entrusted to Green Burials of Love, Ltd., Marion O'Connor Friel - Funeral Director. Info at 847-721-0322
