BUFFALO GROVE - Mary J Nuccio nee Sammartino age 89. Beloved wife of the late Emanuel "Manny" Nuccio. Loving mother of Jeanne (Andy Lesyszyn) Nuccio, , Manny (Tina) Nuccio Jr., Anne Marie Nuccio, Nick (Cathy Noble) Nuccio and the late Mari-Lynne Nuccio. Dear grandmother of Zachary, Alex, Chris, Sophie and Luca. Cherished sister of Frank (late Edith) Sammartino and the late Anne Delia, Thomas, Joseph, Sam Sammartino. Aunt and cousin of many. Memorial Visitation Saturday June 1, 2019, 10:00 am followed by a 12:00 pm Life Celebration Service at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave (2 Blocks South of Dundee Road) Wheeling. Inurnment Private. In lieu of flowers donations to The @ will be greatly appreciated. For more information and to leave a condolence visit www.funerals.pro or call 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 26, 2019