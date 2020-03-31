Daily Herald Obituaries
MARY JANE BERRY


1920 - 2020
MARY JANE BERRY Obituary
Mary Jane Berry was born in Detroit, Michigan on December 19, 1920. She entered Heaven's Gates on March 27, 2020. She was the daughter of Louis C. and Florence Melzow. A loving mother and homemaker, Mary Jane was a remarkable baker and enjoyed preparing pies and cakes for her family and friends, especially over the holidays when she baked her infamous lemon bread as gifts for all. She loved to watch food tutorials and the cooking channel during her spare time and in the past year was especially interested in home improvements programs. Mary Jane's foundation was rooted in her love and understanding of The First Church of Christ Scientist and attended the church in Geneva regularly. She lived her beliefs daily and always shared the words "God is Love." Mary Jane was predeceased by her loving husband of 59 years, Robert Dee Berry and her youngest daughter, Julie Anne Umbach (Christopher). Mary Jane is survived by her daughter, Mary Katherine Neubauer (Richard), Sons, Michel Berry (Marcy), Peter Berry (Kathleen) and William Berry. Her pride was very apparent when she spoke of her eight grandchildren, Amy, Eric, Scott, Jason, Matthew, Jennifer, Gwendolyn and Jeremy along with her eight wonderful great-grandchildren. The family of Mary Jane would like to give the staff at Michealsen's in Batavia and everyone else who cared for Mary Jane in her final days, their warmest gratitude. All services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Moss Family Funeral Home, 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 31, 2020
